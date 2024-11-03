RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $4.08. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 3,541 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RFIL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RFIL

RF Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $35,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,844 shares of company stock valued at $119,361. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.