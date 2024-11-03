RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

RGCO stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in RGC Resources by 62.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

