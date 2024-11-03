Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,295.93 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,000.71 or 0.99787562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00053730 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00114167 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,447.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.