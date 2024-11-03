Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 5,162,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 38,731,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551 in the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.