Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:SWI opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 732.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

