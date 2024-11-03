Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.
