Royal Bank of Canada Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,125.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,105.07 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $747.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,035.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.79.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 38.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 250.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

