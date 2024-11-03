Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,637,509.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,632 shares in the company, valued at $30,637,509.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,744 shares of company stock worth $4,089,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.