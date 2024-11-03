Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $76.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after buying an additional 490,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.