Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Price

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.61% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $6,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
