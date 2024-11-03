Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,020 shares of company stock worth $9,386,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

