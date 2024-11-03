Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 88,526 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

