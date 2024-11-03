Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

