Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Reddit from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Reddit from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Reddit from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.72.

Get Reddit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reddit

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,569,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $1,111,000. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,403,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.