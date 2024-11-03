Scotiabank Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $14.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

