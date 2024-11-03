Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHIP. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.