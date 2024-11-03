SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.130-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. SharkNinja also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.24 EPS.
SharkNinja Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of SN stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
