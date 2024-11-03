Shentu Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $78.95 million and $3.11 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 139,559,113 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

