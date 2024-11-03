Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $241.63 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $241.63 million and $6.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00500361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00098403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00229312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

