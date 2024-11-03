Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $241.63 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $241.63 million and $6.65 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00500361 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008857 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00098403 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00229312 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00026076 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00069076 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020238 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.