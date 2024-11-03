Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.