Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $58.99 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

