Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 5.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $39,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.8 %

SPG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.70. 1,433,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,190. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

