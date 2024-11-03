Solana (SOL) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $160.74 or 0.00234823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $75.68 billion and $2.45 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,663,789 coins and its circulating supply is 470,815,692 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

