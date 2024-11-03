SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.080-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $788.0 million-$791.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.7 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 2,056,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

