SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.1 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.090 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.6 %

SWI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. 2,056,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $200.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWI

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.