Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.250 EPS.

Shares of SON traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

