Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $62.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 578,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

