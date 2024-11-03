SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lessened by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $85.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

