SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 329,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 223,978 shares.The stock last traded at $87.28 and had previously closed at $86.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

