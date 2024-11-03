SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

