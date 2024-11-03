Spectral (SPEC) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

Spectral (SPEC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $96.92 million and $7.51 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectral has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectral token can now be purchased for $9.37 or 0.00013706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectral alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,256.75 or 0.99791310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,150.17 or 0.99635486 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Spectral

Spectral launched on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 12,054,706.9 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 8.83997838 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,027,028.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.