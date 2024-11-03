Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

NYSE SPR opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 18,132.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,016,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066,000 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 405.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after buying an additional 858,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $16,231,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

