Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Boosted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.50. 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $164.83 and a fifty-two week high of $397.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

