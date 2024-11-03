Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,543 shares of company stock worth $5,751,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

