STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 1.5 %

STAA stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

