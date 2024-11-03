Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.77. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 75,500 shares trading hands.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63). The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

