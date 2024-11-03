Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $47.28 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,474.29 or 0.99945953 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,346.94 or 0.99760066 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,922 coins and its circulating supply is 29,779,743,746 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
