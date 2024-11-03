Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

