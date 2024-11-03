Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.
View Our Latest Research Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.