Stephens Inc. AR Has $5.07 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.67% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.