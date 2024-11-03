Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $317.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.68.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.