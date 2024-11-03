Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

