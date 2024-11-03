Stephens Inc. AR Sells 366 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $184,805.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,635,501 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $458.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $449.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

