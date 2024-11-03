StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $209.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
