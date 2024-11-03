Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $15.44.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Ridge 2052 Longevity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.