Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAU) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Stone Ridge 2060 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

