Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Cap of $162.11 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $162.11 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storj

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,840,257 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

