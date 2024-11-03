T-mac DAO Price Hits $10.08 on Top Exchanges (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $10.08 or 0.00014686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a market cap of $10.08 billion and approximately $2,145.47 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.11 or 0.99991088 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.08 or 0.99575638 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 10.11628138 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,009.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

