Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.