Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.49. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
