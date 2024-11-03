Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Cut by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $192.95 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $89.46 and a one year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

